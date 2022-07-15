×
Issa Rae Wears Silk Green Minidress by The Sei for ‘Rap Sh!t’ Premiere

The new HBO comedy series, which was created by the actress, centers on two rappers trying to find success in the industry.

Issa Rae at the premiere of
Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO Max's "Rap Sh!t" at Hammer Museum. Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Issa Rae wore a mini silk dress at the Los Angeles premiere of “Rap Sh!t.”

The actress walked the red carpet of the event, held at the Hammer Museum, in a mini silk green dress by The Sei, which featured a plunging V-neck line and ruched detailing throughout, and open-toed sparkly heels. She wore her hair in a long braid to show off her large hoop earrings and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Jason Rembert, who also works with Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Daniel Kaluuya and Taraji P. Henson.

Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO Max's 'Rap Sh!t' at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO Max’s “Rap Sh!t” at Hammer Museum. Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The comedy series, which Rae created for HBO Max, follows two Miami-based rappers who try to find success as they both navigate the music industry. It stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as Shawna and Mia, respectively, the show’s lead characters.

Both Osman and KaMillion were also present at the premiere, as well as the show’s other stars such as Jonica Booth and RJ Cyler.

Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Syreeta Singleton, Issa Rae, Aida Osman, Sadé Clacken Joseph, KaMillion at the premiere of HBO Max's 'Rap Sh!t' at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Syreeta Singleton, Issa Rae, Aida Osman, Sadé Clacken Joseph, KaMillion at the premiere of HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ at Hammer Museum. Brian Feinzimer for Variety

“Rap Sh!t” will premiere exclusively on HBO Max starting July 21.

Rae has become a household name in Hollywood, particularly for her work in television. She received wide recognition and acclaim as the cocreator, cowriter and lead character in HBO’s hit series “Insecure,” which concluded last year. The show has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards as well as Primetime Emmy Awards.

Throughout her career, Rae has also starred in movies such as “The Hate U Give” and “The Photograph.” She has also been tapped to voice Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” which has a scheduled release date of June 2023.

