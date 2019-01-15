Following in the footsteps of Rachel Zoe, Brandon Maxwell, Karla Welch and many more, another red carpet stylist is getting into the fashion design game.

Jason Rembert, whose clients include Issa Rae, John Boyega, Odell Beckham Jr., Zayn Malik, Rita Ora and Ezra Miller among others, will be launching a women’s eveningwear collection named Aliétte on Feb. 13 at New York Fashion Week.

Rae debuted a look from the collection at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, a black, three-quarter sleeve corset dress with high slit. The line is inspired by “the strong, intelligent and beautiful women that I’m surrounded by daily,” Rembert told WWD.

Rembert, who was honored as Stylist of the Year by Harlem’s Fashion Row in September, has had many notable red styling moments, outfitting “Insecure” star Rae exclusively in black designers to host the CFDA Awards in June, styling Miller in gender-bending statement pieces, including a white feather Givenchy cape, during his “Fantastic Beasts” press tour, and helping Ora cultivate her London girl look.

“The market is full of options, but I feel like my view is unique,” added the New York-based stylist, noting that the plan is to sell to select retail partners and build a direct-to-consumer business e-com with the first season.

He decided to debut the collection, which he is funding himself, on Rae, because “apart from my late mother Louisanne Aliette and my beautiful daughter Harper Aliette, Issa has inspired me daily since I’ve began working with her. She is the epitome of the strong and intelligent women that I hope to reach with Aliette.” A Queens native, Rembert has previously collaborated with Uri Minkoff on a nine-piece collection of travel accessories.