Issa Rae is giving fans a closer look at her intimate wedding ceremony.

The actress and producer shared photos on her Instagram on Monday from her wedding ceremony to banking professional Louis Diame in the South of France on Sunday, giving a closer look at her custom Vera Wang wedding dress.

Rae wore a custom light ivory sweetheart neckline ballroom-style wedding dress for the ceremony. The dress was detailed with hand-placed Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading. She paired the dress with a matching ivory, chapel-length veil that was also designed with Chantilly lace.

The actress shared a slideshow of images from the wedding on Instagram, including photos with her husband and her bridesmaids. She posted the photos with a cheeky caption, writing: “A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

Rae later changed into another custom Vera Wang wedding dress for her wedding reception. The second dress was a custom lily white Italian silk crepe A-line gown with a plunging V-neck. The dress featured a layered tulle skirt and a front slit.

Wang, whose long been the go-to wedding dress designer for many celebrities, has created custom wedding gowns for many celebrities who’ve gotten married this year. The fashion designer created a custom gown for Ariana Grande in May, when the singer wed real estate developer Dalton Gomez wearing a white silk charmeuse strapless dress with an Empire waist and open back.

The designer also created two custom wedding dresses for Gwen Stefani earlier this month when the singer wed musician Blake Shelton. Stefani first wore a white silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a flowing veil embroidered with the names of her three sons and Shelton. She later changed into a white, strapless minidress with a ruffled tulle skirt, which she wore with cowboy boots.

