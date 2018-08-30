ISSEY DOES GOOD: On Thursday, Issey Miyake revealed its latest retail venture: a store focused primarily on accessories selected from across the company’s various brands for both women and men. Good Goods Issey Miyake will open to the public on Saturday in the chic neighborhood of Daikanyama.

The store’s interior was designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, whose work also appears in such locales as the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Before establishing his own firm, Yoshioka worked under Miyake. For Good Goods, the designer used pale green aluminum to contrast with the existing concrete, and added diagonal slits in the walls throughout the space. These not only lend a futuristic, linear look, but also conceal bars on which hooks, racks and shelves can be hung, allowing the store’s displays to be completely customizable depending on what items are in available at a given time.

The majority of the products that will be sold at the store at the time of its opening are bags and wallets, selected from the brands Bao Bao Issey Miyake, Me Issey Miyake, Issey Miyake and 132 5 Issey Miyake. Certain styles and colors will be available exclusively at Good Goods. Other Issey Miyake brands may be added to the store’s product mix in the future.