MILAN — Istituto Marangoni is launching a post-graduate scholarship program, partnering with a range of fashion labels.

The initiative aims to give 40 scholarships to graduates in fashion, business or marketing, as well as experienced professionals in the industry, and cover half of the post-graduate courses’ fees at the Istituto Marangoni outposts in Milan, Florence, Paris and London.

To determine the recipients of the first five scholarships, a series of contests has been launched in partnership with Etro, Balmain, Ermanno Scervino, Chantal Thomass and leading furniture firm Poliform.

Dubbed “Traditional Motifs, Innovative Prints,” the project developed by Etro invites contestants to present five innovative graphics revisiting the label’s signature motifs.

Balmain addressed social media marketing by launching the “Digital Audience: A Strategy for Monetization” project and calling for ideas for innovative marketing activities to increase revenues by leveraging the brand’s digital audience.

The “Reinventing a Collection” competition, run by Istituto Marangoni’s Florence unit and sponsored by Ermanno Scervino, encourages young talents to create a digital print of three total looks honoring the label’s spring 2019 collection, while the school’s Parisian branch teamed with lingerie player Chantal Thomass to invite contestants to conceive ideas for the brand’s future category extensions.

In addition, the school in London partnered with Poliform U.K. for the “Shaping Innovation Through Adaptive Products” contest, challenging candidates to design a series of versatile, geometric products inspired by the firm’s collections.

The deadline for submitting the projects is Jan. 21, while post-graduate courses will kick off next month.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni has helped train over 45,000 professionals in the fashion and luxury fields, including top designers ranging from the late Franco Moschino and Alessandro Sartori, now artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, to Paula Cademartori and Maurizio Pecoraro, among others. In addition to Milan, Florence, Paris and London, the fashion and design school currently operates locations in cities including Miami; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; and Mumbai.

Istituto Marangoni’s internationalization was launched in 2011, when it was acquired by Galileo Global Education’s majority shareholder Providence Equity Partners. As reported, in 2017 Galileo Global Education further bulked up its portfolio by acquiring the Milan-based fashion, design and visual arts institutes Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti — better known as NABA — and Domus Academy.