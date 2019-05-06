MILAN — Istituto Marangoni is strengthening its post-graduate scholarship program, adding new names to its partnerships’ portfolio.

The initiative aims to assign 25 masters to graduates in fashion, business or marketing, as well as experienced professionals in the industry, and cover half of the post-graduate courses’ fees at the Istituto Marangoni outposts in Milan, Florence, Paris and London.

As reported, to determine the recipients of the first five scholarships, a series of contests was launched in January with Etro, Balmain, Ermanno Scervino, Chantal Thomass and leading furniture firm Poliform.

Now Missoni, Loro Piana, Jimmy Choo and Stephane Rolland are among the names joining the initiative, as well as design players Cappellini and Rossana Orlandi and titles i-D and ODDA.

With Missoni, Istituto Marangoni’s Milanese site developed two contests, dubbed “International digital engagement” and “a new target from emerging trends.” The former invites contestants to present innovative ideas for digital strategies and campaigns able to engage international consumers, while the latter asks designers to indicate emerging trends and identify a specific target for the M Missoni line.

The “Boost your menswear design” project developed by Loro Piana invites applicants to develop a digital portfolio representing a capsule collection for the brand that targets the Chinese market and mature customers.

The “Art & Commerce” competition, run by Istituto Marangoni’s London unit and sponsored by Jimmy Choo, encourages young talents to conceive a 15-item accessory collection reflecting this theme, while the school’s Parisian branch joined forces with haute couture label Stephane Rolland to invite contestants to design three looks for a ready-to-wear resort collection of the brand.

Also in Paris, the “Photo shooting concept for the contemporary consumer” contest developed with ODDA magazine will assign the scholarship for the master’s in fashion styling, photography and film, while “Fashion and Sustainability” is the competition launched by i-D inviting talents to write an essay with practical solutions for the waste produced by the fashion industry.

Sustainability and communication are also at the core of the two contests developed with Rossana Orlandi to assign scholarships in design management and interior design in Milan and London, respectively.

The deadline for submitting the projects is May 13, while post-graduate courses will kick off in October.

In addition, the school partnered with Vogue Talents to offer 50 scholarships to undergraduate students who want to attend the three-year courses at the institute’s Milan and Florence units.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni has helped train over 45,000 professionals in the fashion and luxury fields, including top designers ranging from the late Franco Moschino and Alessandro Sartori, now artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, to Paula Cademartori and Maurizio Pecoraro, among others. In addition to Milan, Florence, Paris and London, the fashion and design school currently operates locations in cities including Miami; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; and Mumbai.

Istituto Marangoni’s internationalization was launched in 2011, when it was acquired by Galileo Global Education’s majority shareholder Providence Equity Partners. As reported, in 2017 Galileo Global Education further bulked up its portfolio by acquiring the Milan-based fashion, design and visual arts institutes Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti — better known as NABA — and Domus Academy.