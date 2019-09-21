Istituto Marangoni continues to support its former students beyond their academic training.

Marking the third edition of the “I’m Alumni Collections Revolution” program, the Italian fashion and design school has invited former student Nynne Kunde to showcase the spring 2020 collection for her Nynne brand at the Palazzo Serbelloni venue in central Milan on Saturday.

The location was offered by designer Ermanno Scervino, who is staging his runway show at the same place earlier on Saturday afternoon. Scervino was tapped as Istituto Marangoni’s brand ambassador in 2017.

“Every year this extraordinary project evolves and enriches with new opportunities, such as the one offered by Scervino, who has believed since Day Oe in Nynne’s talent and skills,” said Roberto Riccio, Istituto Marangoni Group’s managing director.

The project backed by the fashion school encompasses the production of fabrics, manufacturing of the apparel and accessories items, as well as the organization of the show.

“Marangoni has provided me with this amazing opportunity to showcase my work on a very large platform, which would otherwise be wishful thinking for a small brand like us, it has been an incredibly humbling but exciting process and I am so grateful for the support,” commented the designer, who graduated at Istituto Marangoni in London last year.

“Organizing a show is a fundamental component of the promotion and visibility of the collections,” said Scervino. “I will attend her show with so much interest because measuring with the aesthetics of new talents is always stimulating.”

In a commercially savvy move, the Danish designer’s collection will be available starting in October on LuisaViaRoma.

The Collections Revolution project is part of a range of initiatives organized by Istituto Marangoni’s I’m Alumni Community of former students, aimed at promoting networking.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni operates locations in cities including Milan, Florence, Paris and London, as well as in Miami, Shanghai, Shenzhen, China and Mumbai.

The school has helped train professionals in the fashion and luxury fields, including designers ranging from the late Franco Moschino, to Ermenegildo Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, as well as Paula Cademartori and Maurizio Pecoraro,