STUDENTS FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Marking the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni has partnered with UICC, or Union for International Cancer Control, to help raise awareness about and fight the disease.

A range of students from Istituto Marangoni’s course in fashion design were asked to develop an original graphic around the concept of “Heroes for Progress” to appear on slogan T-shirts.

The students’ works were evaluated by a jury presided by Italian supermodel Bianca Balti, along with fellow jurors Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, a health and humanitarian activist who serves as UICC’s president and Malcom McInnes, chief academic officer of Istituto Marangoni’s parent Galileo Global Education Italia.

“It’s been a great honor to be a juror in this contest, as much as I think the students were honored to be enrolled for such a project,” said Balti. “UICC and Istituto Marangoni demonstrated that creativity can change the world. I want to congratulate myself with the young talents and I wish they learned an important lesson by supporting this cause while having fun.”

Aimone Pitacco, enrolled in the second year of the fashion design and accessories course, scooped up the top spot with a graphics depicting two hands holding each other against an orange backdrop.

Although the T-shirts will not be sold, Istituto Marangoni said it would activate international influencers to support the initiative and spread the positive message by wearing them and post a picture on their Instagram profiles. They include digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni; GCDS’ creative director Giuliano Calza and Los Angeles-based makeup artist and hairstylist Nikki De Roest, among other personalities.

“It’s important for our students to focus on their future professional career, but we have to hand down the tools they need to look at the world and evaluate the events, even the most difficult ones, with a critical thinking and engagement,” noted Barbara Toscano, school director at Milan’s Istituto Marangoni.

Princess Mired noted that on the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day “it’s even more important that young people use their means to underline the value of working together for a healthier and brighter future for the upcoming generations.”

Established in 1933 and based in Geneva, UICC is a membership based, non-governmental organization that promotes the fight against cancer across 155 countries, leveraging key partnerships with the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum, among others.

Istituto Marangoni, founded in Milan in 1935, operates locations in cities including Milan, Florence, Paris and London, as well as in Miami, Shanghai, Shenzhen, China and Mumbai.

The school has helped train professionals in the fashion and luxury fields, including designers ranging from the late Franco Moschino, to Ermenegildo Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, as well as Paula Cademartori and Maurizio Pecoraro.