‘It’ Girl Influencer Shea Marie Signs With CAA

Creative Artists Agency has signed Shea Marie, the influencer with 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Originally from California, Marie — showcasing her style and frequent travels on social media — is a fashion and lifestyle content creator. But she’s also the founder and chief executive officer of swimwear, resortwear and activewear label Same, launched in 2016 and seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Tyra Banks. The luxury brand is sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods.

The influencer has also ventured in beauty, introducing a skin care and body care line, The Feelist, in 2020. Available direct-to-consumer, the brand utilizes plant-based ingredients.

Marie — featured in Vogue, Elle, Forbes and Harper’s Bazaar, Nylon and W Magazine (dubbed an “It” girl by the latter two) — has collaborated with companies that include Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Nars, St. Regis Hotels, Land Rover and Veuve Clicquot. She has partnered with Victoria’s Secret, the first influencer to help design a capsule collection with the lingerie retailer, as well as launched limited-edition collections with American accessories brand Steve Madden and Pinko, the Italian women’s fashion label.

In September, industry veteran and modeling agent Anne Nelson joined CAA’s fashion division — a department that continues to grow.

“I look forward to deepening CAA’s connection between fashion and creative clients alike through innovative deal-making strategies that harness the agency’s resources in popular culture,” she told WWD at the time.

CAA Fashion represents the likes of fashion designer Prabal Gurung, photographer Annie Leibovitz, makeup artist Sir John and model Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum. CAA Fashion has also tapped fashion executive Hervé Bougon.