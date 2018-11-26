PUCKER UP: Parisienne “It” girl Jeanne Damas is rarely snapped without her signature red pucker, and now she’s sharing that look with the world.

The influencer will come out with a lipstick line — called Le Rouje de Paris, a play on the French word “rouge” for lipstick and for red — on Dec. 1. The winter collection is to include four lipsticks riffing on the color, each with a moniker including a hashtag and a woman’s name. #Jeanne is a bright red — bien sûr — while #Emilie has more of a pinkish tinge, for instance.

There’s also a palette, called Les 4 Rouge, including four shades that can be dabbed onto lips, cheeks or eyelids, which rounds out the collection. Prices range from 25 euros to 39 euros.