Jeanne Damas

Jeanne Damas

Courtesy Photo



PUCKER UP: Parisienne “It” girl Jeanne Damas is rarely snapped without her signature red pucker, and now she’s sharing that look with the world.

The influencer will come out with a lipstick line — called Le Rouje de Paris, a play on the French word “rouge” for lipstick and for red — on Dec. 1. The winter collection is to include four lipsticks riffing on the color, each with a moniker including a hashtag and a woman’s name. #Jeanne is a bright red — bien sûr — while #Emilie has more of a pinkish tinge, for instance.

There’s also a palette, called Les 4 Rouge, including four shades that can be dabbed onto lips, cheeks or eyelids, which rounds out the collection. Prices range from 25 euros to 39 euros.

Jeanne Damas
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus