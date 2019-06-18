MFW AWARDS: The Italian chamber of buyers on Monday night awarded Palm Angel’s Francesco Ragazzi and Sunnei’s Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo for the collections the two brands had just presented during Milan Fashion Week, which ran June 14 to 17.

Both local and international buyers were asked throughout the week to vote their favorite collections.

Ragazzi scooped up the prize for the most creative collection, presented on June 16. The lineup was a happy mash-up of vintage-shop finds and signature streetwear, with lots of color, pattern and texture. Camera Buyer Italia’s president Francesco Tombolini and Beppe Angiolini, the entrepreneur behind the Arezzo-based multibrand store Sugar, who also serves as a counselor to the buyers’ chamber, handed out the award.

On behalf of international buyers, Tombolini and Angiolini also bestowed an award on Sunnei’s designers Messina and Rizzo for the “Bianco Sunnei,” a 43,056-square-foot urban requalification project the designers spearheaded in the city’s North-East Rubattino green area. The project was supported by the Vivi Rubattino local association and under the patronage of Milan’s municipality. The location also hosted the brand’s spring 2020 runway show.

Coinciding with the awards, the Camera Buyers Italia and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italian threw a cocktail party held at the storied 15th-century Casa degli Atellani and the adjacent Leonardo’s Vineyard.

The party gathered a number of buyers, as well as a group of fashion executives and designers who had just presented their collections in Milan. It was organized in partnership with the Italian trade agency ICE; the Ministry of Economic Development and Confartigianato, the association gathering artisanal small and medium-sized enterprises.