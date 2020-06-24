The board of the Italian Chamber of Fashion on Wednesday confirmed Carlo Capasa as president of the association until 2022.

Capasa joined the Milan-based association in its role in April 2015. He succeeded Mario Boselli, who headed the fashion organization for 15 years and is now honorary president, along with Beppe Modenese.

Capasa will lead the organization through the complex phase of the industry’s relaunch after the coronavirus pandemic has forced brands to reconsider their overall strategies.

“Our association has never been more united, today all the most important brands are our members,” he said, after thanking associates for their contribution in the “Italia we are with you” charity initiative that raised 3 million euros to donate to the country’s Civil Protection Authority.

“Our goal in the next years is to enhance and affirm even more the Italian fashion industry in the world. We count on the collaboration and support of our partners and prestigious board to carry on and represent the values of fashion as well as implement the association’s strategic pillars.”

Since his appointment, Capasa has been developing a strategy focused on several axises, including sustainability, inclusion and diversity, digitization and support to young designers. Last year, the association issued a manifesto to guide companies in implementing inclusive practices. He has also forged tight relationships with international institutions and promoted Italian fashion through compelling storytelling.

In particular, during his tenure, Capasa has hosted roundtables and collaborated with specialized associations aimed at defining practical guidelines to promote sustainability across the whole fashion chain, along with launching the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia project in collaboration with Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age. Last year, the organization additionally joined the Kering-led Fashion Pact initiative with the role of coordinating Italian brands.

On Wednesday, the board also elected — or in most cases reelected — the presidency committee with a mandate until 2022. In addition to Capasa, the board comprises executives and designers from the country’s main fashion groups: Patrizio Bertelli, Marco Bizzarri, Serge Brunschwig, Jacopo Etro, Giovanna Gentile Ferragamo, Massimo Ferretti, Luigi Maramotti, Angela Missoni, Renzo Rosso, Remo Ruffini, Carla Sozzani, Jacopo Venturini and Gildo Zegna. Dolce & Gabbana’s chief executive officer Alfonso Dolce also joined the board following the brand’s return to the association after two decades.