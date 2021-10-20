Italian Consumers Will Spend More This Holiday Season, According to Klarna

GIFT WISH LIST: Celebrating a year since its Italian launch, global bank, shopping and payments service Klarna released a report on Wednesday detailing the shopping trends for the upcoming holiday season.

According to the research presented by Klarna Italy country manager Francesco Passone, 24 percent of Italian consumers expect to spend more for their gifts this year compared to last year. Those who set the highest budgets are Millennials, who will spend an average sum of 471 euros.

The shopping sessions are expected to start early with 28 percent of Italians aiming to start buying their gifts on Black Friday in order to have access to discounts, but also to avoid possible delays in the shipments, especially of tech items.

Six out of 10 Italians are finding the inspiration for their purchases online, and 47 percent of the domestic consumers will buy their gifts on e-commerce platforms. While social media continues to be leading sources of inspiration for shoppers, only 16 percent of Italian consumers said they will finalize their purchases on those platforms.

Electronics, along with clothing and footwear, are expected to be the hottest categories this holiday season in Italy, even if 57 percent of those interviewed for the report said they would love to receive a gift card.

Attention to sustainability also emerged as a trend, according to the research, highlighting that seven Italian consumers out of 10 prefer to receive gifts coming with an eco-friendly packaging.