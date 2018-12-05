MILAN — A range of Italian fashion personalities have been tapped by the IEO-CCM Foundation to appear in the organization’s first campaign.

The foundation supports the European Oncology Institute and the Monzino Cardiological Center in raising money to back their cancer-prevention efforts, medical education and research.

Moncler’s president Remo Ruffini, Valentino’s chief executive officer Stefano Sassi and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli are among the 60 personalities — from the fashion, movie, theater, art, design, food and sport industries — tapped for the campaign, which is lensed by Italian photographer Giovanni Gastel under the art direction of Luca Stoppini, Vogue Italia’s former art director.

The black-and-white images include portraits of Italy’s fashion chamber president Carlo Capasa and honorary president Beppe Modenese; designer Roberto Cavalli; Anna Dello Russo; Kartell’s president Claudio Luti; architects Fabio Novembre and Massimiliano Locatelli and chef Davide Oldani. In addition, Francesco Carrozzini and Carla Sozzani front the campaign, continuing the work of Franca Sozzani, who was named president of the board at IEO in 2013.

Each portrait is flanked by the claim “Lo chiedo anche a te!,” or “I’m asking you, too!” in English, as an open invitation to donate and support the institutes’ oncological and cardiovascular research.

The campaign will be promoted through billboards in Italy’s key cities, including Milan, Rome, Turin and Bologna, and online. A dedicated web site has been created to invite users not only to donate, but also post their picture and further share the message, becoming faces of the campaign.

The project will be celebrated with a charity gala dinner hosted at Milan’s Teatro Vetra venue on Dec. 11 where companies and celebrities will buy tables to attend as part of the fund-raising.