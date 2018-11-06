UNITED FRONT: The Made in Italy lands in Shanghai.

Six Italian key trade shows have joined the China International Import Expo, running Nov. 5-10.

A selection of brands bowing from the Micam, Mido, Mipel, Milano Unica, Lineapelle and TheOneMilano fairs are showcased under a single format at the Expo, dubbed “The Garden of Lifestyle.”

The brands involved in the project are among the ones represented by Confindustria Moda, which, as reported, was established last year merging fashion and textile consortium SMI Sistema Moda Italia and FIAMP, which used to represent the companies working in the accessories industry, including leather goods, eyewear and fur.

The mission of the CIIE initiative is to increase awareness and spotlight Italian brands in China, which is the eighth export destination in value for these fashion operations. In particular, in 2017 Italian fashion, textile and accessories exports in China totaled 2.21 billion euros, up 14 percent compared to the previous year.