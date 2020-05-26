YOUNG AND TALENTED: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, or CNMI, is further improving its “#TogetherForTomorrow,” initiative launched last month to support Italy’s new generations of designers and small fashion businesses.

Implemented by the Camera Moda Fashion Trust nonprofit arm dedicated to tutoring and mentoring young talents, the project did not only aim at raising funds to financially help emerging designers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also offer shared knowledge and expertise to help them sustain their businesses.

The initiative will further help fresh talents in securing public and bank funds and loans, as well as in sealing deals with online platforms to sell their spring 2020 collections, whose sales have been impacted by the lockdown measures implemented across countries. The CNMI also stressed it will enable these brands to expand in strategic markets such as China.

Further promoting a sense of community, Italy’s fashion governing body has involved its members, asking them to support emerging brands in carrying out production and communication activities and by making donations to the Camera Moda Fashion Trust.

The initiative is part of the “Italia, we are with you” wider solidarity project, which was launched in March and raised 3 million euros thanks to the donation of the association’s member brands, initially allocated to the Civil Protection Authority to donate ventilators and other required equipment to Italy’s health-care system, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 spread.

View Gallery Related Gallery Media People: Nick Knight

As part of the same project, the CNMI has already released 20 webinars involving a range of personalities including CNMI’s chairman Carlo Capasa; Alessandro Dell’Acqua, founder and creative director of No. 21; Giorgio Guidotti, vice president public relations and global communication at Max Mara Group, as well as Laura Lusuardi, Max Mara’s fashion coordinator; Stefano Martinetto, chief executive officer and cofounder of Tomorrow Ltd.; Suzy Menkes, editor Vogue International, and Riccardo Grassi, founder of the namesake Milan-based showroom, among others.

The CNMI will also support young designers in the production of digital contents intended for the Milan Digital Fashion Week, scheduled for July 14 to 17. As reported, earlier this month the fashion chamber said that men’s fashion weeks, traditionally held in June, would move to July, encompassing online showcases and forgoing the physical component.