Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav.

To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby blue dress with a shawl that draped around her neck and back. The dress was floor-length with a ruched detail bodice. Ivanka coordinated the look with the Jimmy Choo Gaia silver leather platform sandals.

Ivanka’s dress was similar to Grace Kelly’s blue dress in the 1955 film “To Catch a Thief.” Coincidentally, Nov. 12, the day of the wedding, would’ve also been the former Princess of Monaco’s 93rd birthday. Many on the internet described this moment as Ivanka paying tribute to Princess Grace.

‘To Catch a Thief,’ Grace Kelly, 1955 Courtesy Everett Collection

The original dress Grace Kelly wore in “To Catch a Thief” was designed by famed costume designer Edith Head, who won eight Academy Awards for Best Costume Design between 1949 and 1973, making her the most-awarded woman in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences history. Although she did not win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for “To Catch a Thief,” Head was still nominated for the film at the 1955 ceremony, losing to Charles LeMaire for “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.”

Head’s blue dress for Kelly still lives on as one of the film’s most iconic fashion moments. The inspiration for the dress came from Christian Dior’s “The New Look,” which featured rounded shoulders, a cinched waist and a full skirt to celebrate femininity and opulence in women’s dresses.

For her wedding, Tiffany Trump selected an embellished Elie Saab wedding dress with a ballet neck, tapered waist and sweeping train. Boulos wore a classic black tuxedo.