Inside Ivy Getty and Tobias Engel’s Extravagant San Francisco Nuptials

The model and artist wed the photographer in San Francisco’s City Hall.

Ivy Getty and Tobias Engel Wedding
A look at Ivy Getty's and Tobias Engel's wedding in San Francisco. Jose Villa/Ivy Getty Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Ivy Getty and Tobias Engel who tied the knot over the weekend.

The heiress, the great-granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, married Engel, a photographer, in a lavish wedding held in San Francisco’s City Hall and officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The weekend reportedly involved a star-studded guest list that included Anya Taylor-Joy and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and a 1960s-themed bash at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Getty wore a custom wedding gown designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture, which featured four layers and shards of real broken mirrors, and shoes by Christian Louboutin. Her bridal party, including Taylor-Joy who was her maid of honor, also wore dresses by Galliano.

“A little over a year, 18 dresses, many laughs, teas and hugs later. Thank you @jgalliano and @maisonmargiela for making the two most beautiful wedding gowns I have ever laid eyes on,” Getty wrote on Instagram. “Working with you John has been such a pleasure. You, @lexyroche and @ilardoraf_ are family to me and I am so grateful to have been able to see the love and true artistic value and thought you put into making all my gowns and bridal party gowns.”

“John, I truly love you my Sagittarius fairy godfather,” she continued. “Thank you for collaborating with @louboutinworld to make two beautiful sets of heels to complete this look that has tattooed my life forever.”

According to Vogue, Mark Ronson played a DJ set and Earth, Wind & Fire performed during the 1960s-inspired party on Thursday night, where Getty apparently wore three different vintage looks.

On Friday, guests reportedly enjoyed a picnic at the Log Cabin in Presidio, San Francisco where IV drips were offered for those who needed it.

Alongside Newsom and Taylor-Joy, some of the big names to have also attended the celebration include San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, Princess Olympia of Greece, Vanessa Getty, Vogue journalist Hamish Bowles and Christian Coppola.

Taylor-Joy, best known for playing Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit,” also posted on her official Instagram to congratulate her close friend.

“My baby girl got married yesterday. Being by your side all these years and your maid of honor has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle,” the actress wrote. “I am so PROUD of the woman you’ve become. If you’re ever in any doubt — I have loved you and will love you, forever.”

Getty is the daughter of musician John Gilbert Getty, who passed away last year at the age of 52. John Gilbert Getty was one of Gordon Peter Getty’s seven children — he had four with his wife Ann Getty, who also passed away last year, and three with his longtime mistress Cynthia Beck.

Gordon Peter Getty is the fourth child of J. Paul Getty, who founded the Getty Oil Company, and assumed control of Getty multibillion-dollar trust when his father died in 1976.

ad