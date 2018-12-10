FIRST TIME AROUND: Hong Kong fashion brand Izzue is throwing a 20th birthday bash in the form of a runway show during London Fashion Week in February. This will be the first time that Izzue’s men’s and women’s pieces will be showcased on a London runway.

“London has always been a source of inspiration for Izzue. It has always embodied British punk, so to show outside of Asia needed to be a natural next step and it needed to make sense, so it had to be London,” said Deborah Cheng, chief commercial officer at I.T group.

Izzue, which is under the multibrand I.T Group, has formed ties with London since 2013 when they launched in the U.K. in Selfridges. Since then, the brand has gone from being a pop-up to having a dedicated space in the department store’s Contemporary Studio on the third floor.

“Our pop-up was so successful back in 2013 that we were offered a permanent space on the ground floor right after, and to this day we are still exceeding their expectations. We’ve grown with Selfridges and now we are located in the Contemporary Studio,” said Cheng.

On top of its runway show debut, the brand is also launching a capsule collection with Phvlo, a sustainable label, and students from Central Saint Martins. Izzue hosted a competition where students from Fashion Design and Fashion Communications were asked to design a multifunction garment and the winners selected were Harriet Claire Cox, Margherita Mazzola and Alannah Eileen Cooper.