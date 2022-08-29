×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

J Balvin Gleams in White Wool Louis Vuitton Suit at MTV VMAs 2022

The singer performed and was nominated for Best Latin at the awards ceremony. 

J Balvin had a standout fashion moment on the red carpet of the 2022 MTV VMAs. 

On Sunday, the Colombian singer stepped out in a white wool suit by Louis Vuitton with white sneakers also by the fashion label. He accessorized his look, which was from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, with sunglasses and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. His hair was dyed red with tiger stripes for the occasion. 

J Balvin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

The singer was nominated for Best Latin for his song “In da Getto” with Skrillex. He was also tapped as one of the performers for the night, singing “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro. 

For the performance, J Balvin, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, changed into a zebra print suit with a matching coat, while Castro wore a fuzzy red shirt with a graphic face on it paired with black trousers. 

J Balvin and Ryan Castro at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

J Balvin is not only known for his music but also for his love of fashion and bright colors. Last month, the singer teamed with Miller Lite to create a collaboration collection called BodegaWear, celebrating the fashion and scenes of New York City’s bodegas, delis or convenience stores. 

He stressed his affinity for rich colors with his award-winning 2020 album “Colores,” his collaboration with Air Jordan that debuted at the Super Bowl in 2020 and launched at the end of the year, and his popular dyed hair look in blue that took over the 2022 Grammy Awards this year.

