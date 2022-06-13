×
J Balvin, Rimowa, Victor Glemaud Among Accessories Council’s ACE Award Honorees

The Accessories Council will dole out its annual awards on Aug. 1 in New York City.

The Accessories Council will mark its 26th annual ACE Awards later this summer in New York City. The annual event, which marks excellence in accessories design, retail and influence, will take place on Aug. 1 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

In preparation, the council has revealed this year’s honorees, with the Global Style Icon award going to J Balvin; Brand Excellence award to Rimowa; Brand of the Year to Kurt Geiger London; Retailer of the Year to Moda Operandi; Breakthrough award for Victor Glemaud; Launch of the Year award to Veronica Beard; Legacy award for Vera Bradley; Influencer award for Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, costume designers for HBO’s “And Just Like That”; the Visionary award to Hodinkee, and Retail Innovation award for LensCrafters.

“The excitement is brewing for the 2022 ACE Awards and the industry is looking forward to getting together to celebrate during August market week,” Accessories Council president and chief executive officer Karen Giberson said. “This year, our honorees represent an exciting and diverse mix of visionary leadership, style influencers and exciting brands. We have a few surprises in store for our guests and anticipate a full house.”

This year’s Hall of Fame honor will be given to Josie Natori, who said of the award: “I am so touched and honored to receive the Hall of Fame Award. What a great gift to celebrate our 45th anniversary!”

Tickets, and table buyouts are now on sale and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

