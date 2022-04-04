J. Crew Donates $100,000 to Lonely Whale for Earth Month

Recognizing J. Crew’s sustainable swim collection and Earth Month, the retailer is spearheading a partnership with Lonely Whale by donating $100,000 to the cause, with the goal of spreading awareness and building community around caring for the ocean.

Lonely Whale is leading the movement to ensure plastic is no longer considered waste but a valuable raw material for the circular economy, not the ocean.

J. Crew has reimagined all of its bikinis, one-pieces and rash guards, using over 60 percent recycled materials to keep waste out of oceans and landfills. Its swim collection is crafted from recycled materials including recycled nylon. Linings have recycled polyester that is made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. The offering includes the ruched collection, bikini, one-pieces, and long torso swimwear.

An image from J. Crew’s sustainable swim collection. courtesy shot.

According to the site, where a limited-time sale is going on, the swim collection features one-pieces retailing mostly for $69.50, with some up to $118; bikini bottoms for $29.50; bikini tops for $39.50, and active longline swim tops for $39.50.

