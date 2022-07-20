J. Crew Jumps Into Pickleball Paddles and Active Looks for the Sport

Pickleball anyone?

Addressing the needs of one of the fastest-growing sports in America, J. Crew has teamed up with Recess, a pickleball specialist business in Austin, Texas, to release signature paddles in some of J. Crew’s most classic prints. J. Crew is also offering activewear staples to complete one’s look for the game.

The signature paddles coincided with J. Crew’s drop of CloudStretch and Sculpt Stretch capsule collection. The sporty collection includes high-rise leggings, scoopneck sport bras, matching sets, tennis skirts and dresses. J. Crew activewear ranges in price from $34.50 to $118.

“Pickleball is trending,” said Lisa Greenwald, chief merchandising officer of J. Crew. “We love when J. Crew customers become our inspiration and show us what they’re up to on social media. Pickleball has been trending on social media and within our audiences, and as one of the fastest-growing sports in America right now, we had to get involved. Pickleball is a fun game, and your paddle should be, too. It’s another way we can inspire people to get outside, try something new and stay spontaneous.”

A J. Crew pickleball paddle. courtesy shot.

The offering includes six paddles, priced at $74 apiece.

While J. Crew hasn’t dropped an exclusive activewear for any sport recently, Greenwald said, “our collection is designed for a variety of activities, both on and off the courts.”

“Pickleball and activewear will be a big opportunity for J. Crew. It is an exciting way for the brand to break into the athleisure space in a way that feels authentic to the J. Crew lifestyle and our customers,” said Greenwald.