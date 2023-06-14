EXCLUSIVE: J-Hope Busts Many Moves in First Louis Vuitton Campaign

MOVING ALONG: No static fashion poses for him.

For his first Louis Vuitton campaign, K-pop star J-Hope displayed his dancing prowess while flouting the French luxury house’s iconic Keepall bag.

The campaign, slated to break today on Vuitton’s digital and social channels, depicts J-Hope busting various moves so flawlessly that “the bag becomes an extension of his shifting form,” according to the brand, which shared a key visual and details exclusively with WWD.

In the campaign, the South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and producer — who is also lead dancer of the boy band BTS — wears monochromatic, tailored looks, leaving the spotlight on his complex choreography and the roomy weekend bag.

Designed in the 1930s, the Keepall has been a mainstay of Vuitton’s leather goods range and a coveted item for high-profile collaborations with the likes of Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami, Supreme and Stephen Sprouse.

J-Hope was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador last February. BTS were collectively named as brand ambassadors for Vuitton in April 2021, a partnership that has since expired. With the band on hiatus, its members have been inking individual deals with fashion houses as they focus on solo projects and prepare to complete their mandatory military service.

Describing BTS as “21st-century pop icons,” Vuitton said last February that J-Hope “brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the maison.”

A new Disney+ documentary, “J-Hope in the Box,” goes behind the scenes of his debut solo album, “Jack in the Box,” and his headlining performance at Lollapalooza last year.

The influence of K-pop stars has been growing steadily, with many European fashion brands inviting them to their fashion shows, often unleashing pandemonium, or signing them on as ambassadors.