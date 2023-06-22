J.Lindeberg Polishes Fashion Credentials With Harrods Summer Pop-up

Swedish label J.Lindeberg is polishing its fashion credentials with the launch of a three-month summer pop-up at Harrods this week.

The 280-square-foot space will offer a selection of the summer holiday collection, which is inspired by the vibrant spirit of Miami and the laid-back atmosphere of the Swedish west coast.

The space is accompanied by a window display featuring two melting purple coconut trees, with a blue polo shirt and a pair of zebra shorts hanging on one of them.

Hans-Christian Meyer, chief executive officer of J.Lindeberg, said activations with key fashion players like Harrods present “a great opportunity to bring our brand to life and showcase our latest collection at one of the world’s most prestigious retail destinations.”

Under the leadership of Meyer, who used to work as president of retail for Ralph Lauren’s European operations, revenue has more than doubled over the past two years, increasing from $60 million in 2020 to $130 million last year, with further growth expected this year.

While it’s primarily known for its golfwear in the U.S., the brand, which was founded by Johan Lindeberg, the former marketing director of Diesel, in 1996, has been adopting a more fashion-focused positioning.

Fashion product now accounts for 40 percent of the brand’s global sales, and is set to take up even higher percentages once it gets the desired brand positioning right.

The J.Lindeberg pop-up at Harrods. Courtesy of J.Lindeberg

In the eyes of Meyer, this Harrods pop-up is expected to “further solidify our position in the world of sports fashion.”

On top of the J.Lindeberg pop-up, Harrods has unveiled a series of pop-ups and new spaces to keep customers excited this summer. Celine this week launched its specialized Haute Parfumerie space on the ground floor in the beauty hall, while Manolo Blahnik introduced its first men’s pop-up on the second floor.

The retailer last week also opened a “Lingerie and Lounge Universe,” part of a 200 million pound-plus, 10-year storewide refurbishment. The first-floor space, which spans roughly 16,000 square feet, is 50 percent larger than the previous one.

It is the first reopening on the womenswear floor, which will be progressively refurbished in a long-term project set to wrap up in 2026.



