J.Lindeberg Parters With Nelly Korda on Golf Collection

The collection is inspired by Korda's personal style for on and off the course.

J.Lindeberg x Nelly Korda golf collection.
A campaign image from the J.Lindeberg x Nelly Korda golf collection. courtesy shot

J.Lindeberg will launch a golf collection in collaboration with Nelly Korda, the 24-year-old golf champion and number-one player in the world rankings.

The collection is inspired by Korda’s personal style, reimagined and reengineered on and off the course. The 17-piece collection includes long-sleeved mock neck sweaters, golf dresses and a light down vest, and well as looks for off-the-course such as tailored leggings, elevated sweat sets, workout tops and hoodies.

The collection retails from $25 to $280 and will be sold starting today at jlindebergusa.com.

Korda became an ambassador to J.Lindeberg in 2021, and the American golfer has represented the brand in her everyday life and on the professional tour.

“Working with J. Lindberg on my first every collection was amazing,” she said. “When designing the pieces in the collection my focus was to balance performance and style through the fabrics, colors and silhouettes. As a professional athlete, being comfortable in my gear allows me to focus on competing at the highest level. I’m so proud of this collection and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Korda was involved in every step of the process, working closely with the design and development teams.

A dress from the J.Lindeberg x Nelly Korda golf collection.

“The collection is inspired by the woman Nelly Korda, not just the golfer. The clothes are made to be worn and enjoyed both off and on the course,” said Neil Lewty, head of design at J.Lindeberg.

The color palette features shades of blue, green, navy, gray and white, as well as color combinations and prints.

Starting at 13, Korda, as a young amateur, made the cut in competing in the 2013 Women’s U.S. Open. Since then, she has won several competitions and is ranked the best female golfer in the world. On Sunday, Korda won at Pelican Golf Club for the second straight year, which elevated her past Thai teenage golfer Atthaya Thitikul, back to the number-one ranking.

