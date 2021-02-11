Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan, Coach’s high-profile ambassadors, will be featured in the brand’s social media efforts around the launch of its fall collection.

The two will be joined by Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser, Megan Thee Stallion, Hari Nef, Wisdom Kaye and others in Coach Forever Season Two, which will make its debut online on Feb 23.

The campaign builds on the Coach Forever theme that launched in September when creative director Stuart Vevers designed a collection where he blended with vintage pieces from the brand’s archives for the fall 2020 collection that was shown remotely.

Like the first edition, this campaign will be shot by Juergen Teller and include short films by director and writer Frances Frances.

“I wanted to continue to explore new ways of showcasing our collections and expressing my vision for Coach with an approach that feels right for today,” said Vevers. ”We’re evolving the story of Coach Forever by adding playful moments of joy and optimism with a sense of pop culture escapism.”

He described the Coach Forever concept this way: “With Coach Forever, I wanted to celebrate and commit to creativity and community. This has been a unique time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, challenging ourselves to work in new ways that embrace the best of the past to make the most of how we design for an ever-changing future.”