WHO’S THE BOSS?: It looks like J.W. Anderson has been looking for its new chief executive officer close to home — at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which took a 46 percent stake in Jonathan Anderson’s brand in 2013.

According to market sources, the designer is in talks to install Jenny Galimberti, Louis Vuitton’s global communications and events director, at the management helm.

The likelihood of her appointment being finalized could not immediately be learned.

Such a choice would reflect LVMH’s penchant for grooming executives from within — and an industry trend to selecting ceos from communications and marketing roles.

The ceo slot at London-based J.W. Anderson has been vacant since the end of last year, when Simon Whitehouse left his post after three years, citing personal reasons.

It is understood a search for Galimberti’s successor at Vuitton is under way, but not concluded. Names in the frame are said to include Stefano Cantino, who in June exited Prada Group, where he was strategic marketing director.