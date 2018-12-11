MAN UP: J.W. Anderson, one of London’s most anticipated shows, figures among the new additions to the Paris men’s calendar for January, joining a stellar lineup of heavy hitters and fresh talent.

The move marks a change of strategy for the brand, which last December shifted to a coed display timed with the British capital’s women’s fashion weeks. During the week, founder Jonathan Anderson will also be presenting Loewe’s inaugural men’s show, as the house’s creative director, with the date yet to be confirmed, the Chambre Syndicale confirmed on Tuesday.

Among heavy-hitter additions to the week, Celine will stage its first men’s show, mere months after creative director Hedi Slimane launched its men’s wear division during a coed show on Sept. 28. The show may include a handful of women’s designs. Givenchy is also switching back to the men’s wear fashion calendar, with a presentation planned for Jan. 16, as reported, with Kris Van Assche set to present his first main collection for Berluti.

Other brands scheduled to present on the official runway schedule, representing an international mix of newcomers and returning brands, include Raf Simons, which presented off-schedule in Paris last season after three seasons in New York, Vetements, Jil Sander, Heron Preston, Takahiromiyashita the Soloist and Fumito Ganryu, which presented its debut collection at Pitti Uomo in June.

Jacquemus, which took over a secluded beach near Marseille for its debut men’s show in June, is also on the calendar, the Chambre Syndicale noted.

New presentations in the week, set to run Jan. 15 to 20, will include Clot, Maison Kitsuné, Oneculture, System and Wendy Jim.

The provisional calendar will be released on Dec. 14.