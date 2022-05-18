Jack Harlow and Kawhi Leonard Star in New Balance Campaign

New Balance is releasing a new iteration of its “We Got Now” campaign with two famous faces.

The sporting giant has tapped Grammy-nominated musician Jack Harlow and Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard for the new campaign, which released on Wednesday. The campaign is meant to spotlight “those championing action to inspire others,” according to New Balance.

The two stars appear in a one-minute commercial playing basketball in New Balance styles. The commercial will air later this month. The commercial also features musician IU and English football players Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Harlow is one of New Balance’s newest brand ambassadors, joining the brand in February. The musician was tapped to represent New Balance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that month and unveiled the New Balance 550, the brand’s newest basketball shoe.

Jack Harlow in New Balance’s “We Got Now” campaign. Courtesy of New Balance

Since joining New Balance, Harlow has regularly been seen wearing styles from the brand, including the music video for his single “Nail Tech,” in which he wore several of his favorite New Balance styles.

In addition to his hit songs, Harlow has been increasingly growing in popularity for his style, which is a blend of streetwear and more formal menswear pieces. Harlow made his Met Gala debut in September wearing a custom black velvet suit by Tommy Hilfiger. He made another appearance at this month’s Met Gala, wearing a dark brown double-breasted suit by Givenchy.

