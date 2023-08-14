Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Home in the Hamptons Sells Again to the High-powered

In terms of ownership, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis’ former childhood home has a glittery lineage.

The 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom East Hampton property — which includes a guest cottage, a caretaker’s house and a pool house — is said to have been purchased by the fashion designer and former Council of Fashion Designers of America president Tom Ford. Named “Lasata” for the Native American term meaning “place of peace,” the 7-acre spread was listed in May for $55 million and is said to have sold for $52 million.

Built in 1917, the estate’s first owners were the former first lady’s paternal grandparents, John Vernou Bouvier Jr. and Maude Sergeant Bouvier. The couple owned it from the ’20s until the ’50s. Located two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean at 121 Further Lane, the address is prime real estate in the competitive and high-stakes Hamptons landscape.

The Los Angeles-based film producer David Zander reportedly sold the estate to Ford and swung quite a flip. It was only five years ago that Zander, who heads up the high-powered production company MJZ, bought the manse from fashion designer Reed Krakoff for $38 million, according to an industry source.

Zander then enlisted the talents of interior decorator Pierre Yovanovitch to renovate the manse and tapped Louis Benech to create a new garden. With a heated pool and impeccable grounds, there is plenty of room for Ford, his young son and friends to lounge around.

Bouvier summered in the East Hampton estate as a child. That leafy and salt-aired setting had been where the young Jacqueline Bouvier started riding horses and developed a love for the sea. As a bride-to-be, however, she announced her engagement to then Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy at his family’s Cape Cod summer home — not hers.

Ford will be amidst such well-heeled neighbors as Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Icahn and Lorne Michaels.

Ford could not be reached immediately Monday night. Media requests to the Corcoran Group’s Eileen O’Neill, one of the agents on the listing, were not immediately returned Monday night. Sotheby’s International Realty’s Frank Newbold, who reportedly represented the buyer, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.