Chinese pop star Jackson Wang is jumping into the fashion fray with Team Wang, a new lifestyle and streetwear line that hearkens to his sporty history and launches today.

Team Wang, which is named after Wang’s record label that was established in 2017, is comprised of apparel pieces such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, and a beanie cap, ranging in price from $50 to $220. The collection, dubbed “The Original,” will be available online and at Atelier New York.

“The line goes back to the very core when Team Wang started three years ago,” said Wang. “We never launched a collection before, so for this line, we decided to show the roots of how it all started.”

Wang unveiled the line with a virtual lookbook where an invisible model is modeling the clothes. The entertainer explained the significance of the eyelets on the back of the apparel pieces, saying they symbolize “connection and cohesion, a reflection to oneself in all directions.”

“This is something we are continuing to explore,” Wang said. “It’s too early to share at this moment but there are some exciting things in the works.”

He said the name of the brand, Team Wang, “to me represents knowing yourself. Finding layers of yourself as your life goes on while staying true to what you believe in and what you love most then making plans and strategies over it and going toward it everyday. Team Wang spreads this message. We believe in the importance to inject enjoyment and positivity into working life by working with those who are passionate about their work. Every step towards achieving a goal is history in the making.”

The Hong Kong native, who recently released a new single, “100 Ways,” in March, comes from a family of athletes. His father, Wang Ruiji, was a member of China’s national fencing team and an Asian Games gold medalist. Wang’s mother, Sophia Chow, was an acrobatics gymnast, and he was a fencer at age 10 and played basketball. He turned down an athletic scholarship to Stanford University for fencing to pursue a career in music.

Wang told WWD in March about how he was handling lockdown due to COVID-19, “Besides producing music, I get to think by myself a lot, reflect. And also, I get to think about my personal life, my family and my fans. To me, I just feel like I’m always trying to be a better person, a better artist. I feel like the best thing I can do is continue to make better product, better music and hopefully at this hard time, unfortunate time, my music can bring some joy to people.”