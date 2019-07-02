The summer of influencer drama continues.

As the feud between beauty influencers James Charles and Tati Westbrook settles, the drama is turning to fellow influencer Jaclyn Hill, whose highly anticipated makeup line has launched with criticism surrounding its sanitation and product quality.

After numerous customer complaints and attacks by other influencers, Hill has deleted her social media accounts and the brand’s web site has temporarily been taken down after promising full refunds to all customers.

From all the influencers involved to allegations of contamination, here is everything you need to know about the drama surrounding Hill and her Jaclyn Cosmetics brand.

Who is Jaclyn Hill?

Hill is billed as one of the biggest beauty influencers, starting her YouTube channel nearly eight years ago and amassing roughly 6 million subscribers. She is credited with reviving Becca Cosmetics after partnering with the brand in 2015 to collaborate on the brand’s Champagne Pop highlighter — which sold out of its 25,000 units in 20 minutes — and later with a full collection in 2017. Her second collaboration with the brand earned more than $3.5 million in sales during its first day. Hill had also collaborated with Morphe Cosmetics for a 35-pan eye shadow palette in 2015.

When did she launch her makeup line?

Fans of Hill have impatiently waited for her namesake makeup line since she began hinting at its creation starting in 2014. On May 23, Hill posted a video to her YouTube channel revealing her brand would finally be launching the following week on May 30.

In the 35-minute video, Hill reveals Jaclyn Cosmetics and its collection of 20 nude lipsticks. She states that her brand has been a long time in the works, with her first lab meeting taking place in April 2014. “There were so many things that failed and went wrong,” she said. “There were so many little things that went wrong, little things that really aren’t that big of a deal and people might not even notice but they’re a big deal to me and they would keep me awake at night because it’s my brand and it literally has my name on it.”

She said she took the time to ensure she created the best product with the best formula that met her standards.

When did the controversy begin?

Despite her large fan base, Hill was not met with the praise she had anticipated for her brand. Customers quickly began sharing images of their new Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks, many of which appeared to have tiny hairs, holes and round particles attached the bullets.

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

Many started claiming the lipsticks were not safe to use and were unsanitary, some even stretching to accuse that the products contained mold.

Based on my initial testing and the admissions of @jaclyncosmetics They are in violation of the FD&C Act prohibiting the marketing of adulterated or misbranded cosmetics in interstate commerce. This product must be recalled. — Betty Wilder (@nevremore) June 30, 2019

How did Hill respond to the criticism?

Hill responded on her now-deleted Twitter account to beauty influencer @RawBeautyKristi’s tweet showing hair-like fibers on the lipstick bullet, stating that the particles aren’t hair, but rather thread from the white gloves worn by workers at the factory where the lipsticks are produced.

On June 7, the brand released a statement on its Twitter, stating “in rare circumstances some lipsticks were exposed to high temperatures or the raw materials were not blended thoroughly and that is not acceptable to us — as of now we are seeing less than 0.1% with issues — but we see your complaints on social and want to fix things!”

In rare circumstances some lipsticks were exposed to high temperatures or the raw materials were not blended thoroughly and that is not acceptable to us – as of now we are seeing less 0.1% with issues – but we see your complaints on social and want to fix things! — Jaclyn Cosmetics (@jaclyncosmetics) June 7, 2019

The brand follows up asking those with defective products to e-mail pictures to the brand in order to get a refund.

Which influencers reacted to the controversy?

Following up her tweet, @RawBeautyKristi posted a 52-minute video to YouTube on June 8 giving her opinion on Jaclyn Cosmetics. In the highly dramatized video, the influencer states that she received a press box from the brand with the full collection and also purchased her own set. While the press box did not contain any defective products, her purchased products included the suspicious particles.

“Some of these lipsticks are full of hair, lint, fuzz, holes and lots of air bubbles,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure what’s going on. Again, they may have that sort of chunked up texture when I apply them, but some of them are so bothersome that I don’t even want to apply them.”

She then takes out a microscope to give viewers a close up look at the lipsticks, revealing large holes and hairs on the bullets.

What was Hill’s response to this?

In a 14-minute video posted on June 12 on her YouTube channel, a bare-faced Hill addresses the defects that customers were experiencing with the lipsticks. After doing an in-depth investigation, Hill refutes the allegations that her products are expired, offering documents that show the lipsticks were manufactured two weeks prior to her brand’s launch date.

After giving explanations for the products’ suspicious particles, Hill ends the video by apologizing to her customers. “I’m very sorry that this launch wasn’t absolutely 100 percent perfect with a bow on it,” she said. “We will make it right for you going forward. We will no longer be experiencing these experiences that we are having. We are taking drastic measures to make sure everything is perfect for you.”

How did the drama escalate?

On June 25, Marlena Stell — who is billed as one of the original beauty influencers and is the founder of Makeup Geek Cosmetics — posted an hour-and-a-half-long video to her YouTube channel, titled “Dear Influencers.” In the video, she calls out Hill for her brand, calling her dishonest for her lack of transparency regarding the defective products.

Stell then goes on to reveal that a few years ago, she was using the same cosmetics lab that Hill was also working with for her lipsticks. Stell was working with the lab to develop concealers and was experiencing similar defects that the Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks currently have. Ultimately, Stell changed labs before releasing the product in her brand.

“It is well known now behind the scenes in the beauty community with many manufacturers and other ceo’s, with other labs — the whole industry behind the scenes — now knows that this one specific lab has had an issue multiple times with multiple people with producing s–tty product,” she said.

It is unclear if Hill ultimately stayed with the lab to launch the brand.

How did the brand respond?

On June 22, the brand posted to Twitter that it will be refunding all customers who purchased the Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks. “Jaclyn Cosmetics takes consumer feedback very seriously,” the tweet says. “We’ve reviewed the quality issues related to our So Rich Lipsticks and believe our production did not meet our brand standards. We’ll be issuing a full refund [including] shipping charges to everyone who purchased the product.”

Jaclyn Cosmetics takes consumer feedback very seriously. We’ve reviewed the quality issues related to our So Rich Lipsticks & believe our production did not meet our brand standards. We’ll be issuing a full refund (inc. shipping charges) to everyone who purchased the product. — Jaclyn Cosmetics (@jaclyncosmetics) June 22, 2019

What is the latest development?

Friday, Hill deleted all of her social media accounts except for YouTube. Hill’s mom took to Instagram to thank people for their support and express her disappointment to those that attacked her daughter. “It was difficult and so very disappointing enough that some of her lipsticks had issues, but the onslaught of hate, lies and even betrayal has by far been the worse part,” she writes. “No one deserves to be beaten when they are already sad and down.”

