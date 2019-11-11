Jaclyn Hill is making her comeback.

After the launch and recall of her namesake cosmetics line earlier this summer became one of the biggest influencer scandals of the year, Hill is gearing up to relaunch her brand on Nov. 26.

Read More: Jaclyn Hill’s Makeup Brand Drama Breakdown

Hill revealed the news on the Jaclyn Cosmetics’ Instagram account on Monday, posting a video of the letter “J” with the caption, “The future is bright.”

The global beauty influencer launched her makeup line in May with a collection of 20 nude lipsticks. Although she has a large and devoted fan base — she has 6.1 million Instagram followers and 5.8 million YouTube subscribers — her line was met with immediate social media backlash from customers claiming that the lipsticks were contaminated.

Twitter became littered with pictures shared by customers showing the Jaclyn Cosmetics products, which appeared to have tiny hairs and round particles attached to the lipstick bullets. Many began claiming that the lipsticks were not safe to use and were unsanitary, with some social media users going as far to claim the products contained mold.

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

As complaints increased, the brand ultimately issued full refunds to all customers. Hill then deleted her social media accounts momentarily, before reactivating in July when she posted a 19-minute video on her YouTube channel titled, “Where I’ve Been.”

In the video, Hill apologized for the scandal, stating that she was working with the wrong people and a quality control team not big enough to examine all of the brand’s products, which led to the defects. She stated that she was working with a new cosmetics lab to relaunch the brand.

This post will be updated as more information on Jaclyn Cosmetics’ relaunch becomes available.

Read more here:

The James Charles and Tati Westbrook Fight: Everything to Know

Tati Westbrook Is the Latest Influencer to Launch a Makeup Line

James Charles on Making His Own Beauty Line

WATCH: Bretman Rock Takes Us Crystal Shopping