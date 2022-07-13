Jacob Cohën Collaborates With American Designer Matthew Adams Dolan

DENIM MANIA: Italian luxury denim brand Jacob Cohën, led by artistic director Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, is partnering with American designer Matthew Adams Dolan for its first women’s capsule collection for spring 2023.

The Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan collaboration will include designs made predominantly using denim, a fabric often employed by the designer for some of his recent looks.

“Working together with Matthew was a truly thrilling experience,” stated Tommasi Bardelle. “I am sure that our collaboration is the first step toward a real opening of Jacob Cohën toward the world of fashion, whilst remaining faithful to the stylistic codes and DNA of the brand.”

A sketch from the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan collaboration. Courtesy image

The artistic director, whose husband Nicola Bardelle had relaunched the brand before dying in an accident in 2012, added that: “In Matthew, I saw the creative flair that has always characterized Nicola’s work.”

The collection will be distributed in selected Italian and international retailers.

Adams Dolan is an emerging designer who launched his namesake brand after graduating from Parsons School of Design. He collaborated with Rihanna, who enlisted him to consult on her Fenty x Puma collections.

The collaboration with the artist continued until the launch of her Fenty brand with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2019. In 2018, the designer was selected as one of the nine finalists for the LVMH Prize.