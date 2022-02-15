Jacquemus 24/24 Pop-up to Touch Base in Milan for Fashion Week

SIMON NON-STOP: Jacquemus founder-slash master of Instagram communication Simon Porte Jacquemus has done it again.

After teasing a project involving Italy for days on social media, which further spiked the interest of the brand’s local following, on Tuesday the designer revealed that the Jacquemus 24/24 retail format is to hit Milan during fashion week.

The pop-up store will run nonstop from Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. to Feb. 27 at midnight. Details on the location and selection of products are still undisclosed and will be revealed later this week.

First debuted in Paris in December 2021 and inspired by automated convenience stores, the Jacquemus 24/24 retail concept focuses on operating 24 hours a day like a vending machine to offer shoppers key accessories of the brand — encompassing bags, bucket hats and scarves — anytime they crave one.

Whereas in its inaugural iteration in Paris the pop-up was all in pink and marked the launch of the Bambino Long bag, the Milanese leg will come with “a new color and new products,” according to the teaser posted by the designer on Instagram.

Even if details are still under wraps, it is safe to say the location will attract curious crowds and street style creatures eager for a last-minute fashion fix.

This has been a busy week for the French designer and his brand’s Instagram feed. As reported, Jacquemus has recently launched its new — and viral — advertising campaign featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny portrayed while showing off his biceps in a pink minidress with baby blue slide heels or riding a jet ski wearing nothing but a pink life jacket.

In between the commercial content, the designer also used the social medium to address homophobic comments he received on Valentine’s Day, getting the support of models Bella Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti as well as filmmaker Xavier Dolan, among others.

