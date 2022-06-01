×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Jacquemus Is Heading to Arles for His Next Fashion Show

The runway display on June 27 will include items from the upcoming Nike collaboration.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and a teaser
Simon Porte Jacquemus and a teaser of the upcoming Nike x Jacquemus collaboration. Courtesy of Jacquemus + Nike

BEACHY KEEN: Arguably fashion’s most adroit outdoor showman, Simon Porte Jacquemus will head to a special location near the seaside in Arles, France, for a runway display on June 27.

The collection, titled “Le Papier,” will be available for purchase immediately after the show on the Jacquemus e-store, according to the house.

Clothes and accessories for men and women will be paraded, and some items from his upcoming collaboration with Nike will be unveiled there.

Jacquemus deems his collections season-less, but the delivery corresponds roughly with the fall 2022 fashion season.

The designer prefers to stage fashion shows outside the traditional fashion calendar, and in unexpected natural settings such as a crop of wheat, a rolling field of lavender or a gobsmacking tropical beach.

His last collection, dubbed “Le Splash,” saw barefoot models treading a blue boardwalk winding across the idyllic beach of Moli’i Garden in Hawaii.

Known for his sunny designs, Provençal aesthetic and deft grasp of social media, Jacquemus has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Nike for his 4.6 million followers on Instagram, where the Arles show will be streamed live.

Prepping for the next stage of growth for his 13-year-old brand, Jacquemus recently brought on Paco Rabanne executive Bastien Daguzan as chief executive officer.

The company employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Paris and logistics center in Cavaillon in the South of France.

