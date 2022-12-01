×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Fashion

Alexander Wang’s China Dream

Jacquemus is Coming to the Bedroom

The hot French designer collaborated with Danish homewares brand Tekla on bedding and sleepwear.

Jacquemus X Tekla bedding
Bedding from the Jacquemus collaboration with Tekla. Courtesy of Jacquemus.

DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homewear line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homewares brand Tekla.

Launching today, the joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people.

A towel design from Jacquemus X Tekla.

“Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented Charlie Hedin, founder and creative director of Copenhagen-based Tekla.

All items are made of organic cotton fabrics and French linen and sold on the websites of Tekla and Jacquemus, as well as at the Jaquemus pop-up on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Prices range from 45 euros for rtw pieces up to 270 euro for bedding sets

Founded only five years ago, Tekla takes inspiration from artists and architects including John Pawson, Donald Judd and Agnes Martin. It makes bedding, sleepwear, towels, and kitchen linens.

Jacquemus recently unveiled a collaboration with Nike. He is slated to unveil his next collection, titled “Le Raphia,” on Dec. 12 at an undisclosed location in Paris.

.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Hot Summer Bags

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jacquemus is Making Bedding and Sleepwear With Tekla

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad