Jacquemus Does Home, Olivia Munn Fronts Le Ligne, Nike Tops Cyber Resale

DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homeware line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homeware brand Tekla.

The joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people.

A towel design from Jacquemus x Tekla.

“Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented Charlie Hedin, founder and creative director of Copenhagen-based Tekla.

All items are made of organic cotton fabrics and French linen and sold on the websites of Tekla and Jacquemus, as well as at the Jaquemus pop-up on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Prices range from 45 euros for rtw pieces up to 270 euro for bedding sets.

Founded only five years ago, Tekla takes inspiration from artists and architects including John Pawson, Donald Judd and Agnes Martin. It makes bedding, sleepwear, towels and kitchen linens.

Jacquemus recently unveiled a collaboration with Nike. He is slated to unveil his next collection, titled “Le Raphia,” on Dec. 12 at an undisclosed location in Paris. — MILES SOCHA

MORE MUNN: Olivia Munn appears in La Ligne’s latest holiday 2022 campaign, photographed by Pamela Hanson at the Hotel Chelsea. The campaign breaks Thursday.

The 42-year-old actress joins a list of celebrities including Amy Schumer, Cleo Wade, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Wilde, Nina Dobrev, Paulina Porizkova and Savannah Smith who have appeared in La Ligne’s campaigns over the years. The campaign looks to capture the joyous spirit of the holidays.

Olivia Munn featured in La Ligne’s holiday campaign. Courtesy of La Ligne

The creative team included hair by Gonn Kinoshita and makeup by Carolina Gonzalez. La Ligne’s cofounder Meredith Melling styled the shoot. In the campaign, Munn wears key pieces from La Ligne including the Luca dress in hot coral, the Marin sweater in burgundy with pink stripes as well as several new dress styles.

“Olivia was the perfect subject for our most recent campaign because she is the ultimate La Ligne woman — smart, hilarious, beautiful, hard-working and takes a stand for what she believes in,” Melling said. “And now Olivia is a new mother, navigating all the joys and challenges of motherhood with refreshing candor — something La Ligne’s cofounders, who are all mothers themselves, can relate to. We value all these attributes in Olivia and the many multifaceted women who wear La Ligne.”

Olivia Munn featured in La Ligne’s holiday campaign. Courtesy of La Ligne

This is Munn’s first shoot since giving birth to her son with comedian John Mulaney in November 2021.

According to Melling, the campaign will run across La Ligne’s website and social channels. — LISA LOCKWOOD

NIKE IS TOPS: Sneakerheads went all in on Cyber Weekend, according to a new report from StockX.

The resale marketplace released a report following the holiday weekend that shows the 10 top-traded sneakers, with Nike Dunks and Air Jordans comprising most of the ranking.

Some of StockX ’s popular Cyber Weekend offerings. Courtesy

The list is led by the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda sneakers, which StockX has sold more than 3,000 units of in the last three days with prices ranging from $156 to $777, depending on sizes. The style also showed up on the ranking two more times — the women’s version held the third spot, the kids’ version occupies the fifth spot.

In second place are the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago Lost and Found, a high-top red, white and black sneaker. The marketplace has sold more than 2,000 of the style in the last three days with prices ranging from $303 to $585. The classic Nike Air Force 1 in all-white took up the fourth place, with more than 1,000 units sold in the last three days.

The style is then followed by the Jordan 6 Retro Chrome Metallic Silver sneaker, the Jordan 4 Retro A Ma Maniére Violet Ore sneaker, the Jordan 11 Retro Cherry and the Jordan 4 Retro Midnight Navy.

The list is then rounded out by the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Why So Sad?, which is a collaboration between Nike and skateboarder John Rattray’s Why So Sad? mental health initiative.

This year, StockX experienced a record sales day on Black Friday with the marketplace seeing one trade every second. StockX stated it had roughly 10 million visitors to its website and app this weekend and customers from nearly 150 countries. — LAYLA ILCHI

GABRIELA ON DISPLAY: Gabriela Hearst is known for her commitment to the environment and her focus on sustainability. When she launched her brand in 2015, she wanted it to reflect a way to create fashion with a slower pace and process.

With that in mind, the Uruguayan-born designer opened an installation at Just One Eye, a Los Angeles retail space that brings creative minds from divergent worlds with a focus on craftsmanship and sustainability.

The Gabriela Hearst installation at Just One Eye. Courtesy Just One Eye

The installation, open until Dec. 31 at 915 North Sycamore Avenue, includes pieces from Hearst’s women’s and men’s collections, including ready-to-wear, merino wool and cashmere knitwear, footwear, home accessories and handbags.

“We’re happy to include such an esteemed designer to our multi-platform and expand an ethical appetite for our audience,” said Just One Eye owner Paola Russo.

Hearst’s one request in setting up the installation was that it had to be done with reclaimed wood. The installation sits alongside artist Peter Halley’s creation called “In the Game: 2007.”

Hearst’s commitment to the climate and sustainability comes from growing up on a 17,000-acre ranch in Uruguay. She has lived in New York for many years with her husband, Austin Hearst, the grandson of newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, and their three children.

In creating her collection, she is very aware of where her materials come from and who is making them. Her collection has been shown for several years at New York Fashion Week, while always keeping sustainability at the forefront.

For her spring 2020 collection, she produced a carbon-neutral runway show, which included fashions made of 30 percent deadstock fabric.

Her environmental concerns have gotten her so much recognition that First Lady Jill Biden selected a white Gabriela Hearst dress to wear to the 2021 presidential inauguration. Hearst also is the creative director of Chloe, which she has also pushed into a sustainable direction. — DEBORAH BELGUM

SECOND TIME: Moose Knuckles and Telfar are going for round two. Following their successful foray into performance-driven outerwear last year, the two brands are launching a 24-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Thursday.

The latest Moose Knuckles x Telfar collaboration pays homage to city-minded cold weather and comes in three colors — black, gold and silver — taking inspiration from the hardware used in Moose Knuckles’ bestselling Icons collection.

The collection — up from 17 pieces last year — features the classic weather-resistant bomber jacket with a matching pair of pants, both trimmed in either fox fur or lamb shearling. Other key pieces are a leather peacoat and a sweatshirt, comprised of the quilted hoodie that pairs with the matching sweatpants, all featuring Telfar quilted monogram and embroidery.

Moose Knuckles x Telfar is also offering an expanded shopping bag range, building upon last year’s styles. The new collection includes the small quilted shopper with an allover puzzle piece Telfar monogram in down-filled quilted nylon. There are also medium and large quilted shoppers that will be offered in both down-filled leather and nylon. For the first time, the medium puff quilted shopper also made from down-filled nylon features Telfar’s logo at the center.

Prices range from $295 to $4,500. The capsule will be available at mooseknuckles.com, Moose Knuckles boutiques, Telfar.net and luxury retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense and Browns.

“In New York City, coats are basically your car, so if you work for yourself your coat is also your place of business. These essentially are coats for minding your business,” said Telfar Clemens, founder of Telfar.

“Extending Moose Knuckles’ partnership with Telfar, a boundary-breaking fashion label that continues to innovate in exciting ways, was a no-brainer,” added Ayal Twik, chief marketing officer of Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based firm. “We are excited to continue our collaboration for fall 2022 with new styles that combine Moose Knuckles’ trusted cold-weather performance engineering with Telfar’s cult-favorite New York aesthetic.”

A campaign image from Moose Knuckles x Telfar. Courtesy

Deepening their partnership, Moose Knuckles will also engineer and manufacture the second Telfar outerwear collection that will be released online this fall through Telfar’s distribution channels.

The large portrait silver quilted Moose Knuckles x Telfar bag.

Telfar’s bags continue to be highly coveted. As reported in October, for the first time, Telfar’s average value retention on the secondary market exceeded all legacy brands, including Hermès, according to luxury reseller Rebag. “Telfar items, on average, carry an average value retention of 195 percent on the secondary market, meaning that they appreciate to nearly twice as much as their original retail price,” said Charles Gorra, Rebag’s chief executive officer. Telfar’s collaborations with Ugg, Eastpak and Moose Knuckles were also in hot demand, as reported. — L.L.

NEW YORK CELEBRATION: New York’s best foot forward.

The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.

The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion.

The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America.

“Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done. I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds, Jimmy Choo and Timberland, collide? It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role,” Campbell said.

She said she was inspired by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi’s position within the fashion and luxury space.

Pi’erre Bourne in the campaign for Jimmy Choo and Timberland’s collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo / Timberland

The capsule collection includes seven styles for men and women available now. The most distinct styles are the two hot pink velvet boots; the classic nubuck boots with a graffiti script that reads “Jimmy Choo”; a black boot with Swarovski crystal embellishment, and a thigh-high black leather harness boot with dual styling functions, transforming into a six-inch boot.

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration. Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces,” said Choi, describing the collaboration as a celebration of urban glamour, resilience and the eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community.

The campaign shot on a New York rooftop features musician and actress Justine Syke and rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne. It is accompanied by an interview with Campbell. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED