CASTA LEGEND: When Simon Porte Jacquemus posted a video last week of a vending machine filled with small leather goods promising a “surprise,” it seemed he was about to unveil a new line of accessories.

In fact, the teaser was for his playful fall collection images, which star Laetitia Casta, who appeared in his coed fall show last January, marking her first runway appearance in almost a decade.

The collection was called “L’année 97” and the photos were inspired by Nineties ad campaigns. Wearing long pink paste-on nails, Casta plays with relics of the era, including a portable CD player and a classic Nokia mobile phone.

The images were shot by Valentin Herfray, known for using fish-eye lenses and various gadgets to play with scale and proportion. The photographer’s most recent campaigns include Balmain and Fenty.

Jacquemus said Casta was one of his muses since his childhood. “I have dreamed of Laetitia Casta since I was a little boy. She represents the ultimate in French beauty, and just plain beauty. I was so happy that she took part in this show,” he said in a statement.

While Casta rarely appears on the catwalk, the 42-year-model starred in fall ads for Saint Laurent and Valentino. She also has a busy acting career, with recent projects including the Arte mini series “The Woman from the Sea” and Guillaume Canet’s upcoming movie “Lui.”