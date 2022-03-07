Jacquemus to Present Spring 2022 Collection in Hawaii

Jacquemus is going to Hawaii.

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed on the brand’s Instagram on Monday that he will be showing his spring 2022 collection during a fashion show in Hawaii on Wednesday. The news was announced in an Instagram video where the designer is seen underwater.

“I’m really happy to announce that our next show ‘Le SplashH,’ a very unique project for us, will happen in Hawai’i,” Jacquemus wrote in the post.

Jacquemus’ Hawaii show falls right after the end of Paris Fashion Week. Further details on the show format, timing and the audience have not been revealed. This is the brand’s first runway show taking place outside of France.

The designer is one of many who have decided to show their collections outside the traditional fashion calendar. In New York, Tom Ford canceled his fall 2022 fashion show and instead opted to show the collection in a look book format that was published a few weeks after New York Fashion Week.

Ralph Lauren also has plans to show his fall 2022 collection on March 22 in an intimate evening show and Thom Browne will show his next collection in April.

From London, Alexander McQueen has plans to show its fall womenswear collection on March 15 in New York City.

Jacquemus last runway show took place in July, where a coed collection was debuted on models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The collection was available to purchase immediately following the show.

READ MORE HERE:

Live From Gucci: Rihanna Sits Front Row, Adidas x Gucci Collaboration Unveiled

Zendaya Spreads the Love at Valentino’s Very Pink Paris Fashion Week Show

Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deals With Puig

Anya Taylor-Joy, Yara Shahidi Waited for Rihanna at Dior