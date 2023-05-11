Jacquemus Lands on Lake Como With Picture-perfect Pop-up

×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

The brand has taken over a shop traditionally managed by luxury retailer Tessabit to celebrate the launch of the second drop of the “Été” capsule collection.

SUMMER READY: Pair Jacquemus founder-slash-master of visual communication Simon Porte Jacquemus with Lake Como’s picture-perfect scenery and you get a match made in Instagram heaven. 

As teased by the brand on its social media account via videos of boat trips across the lake and cabriolet car drives around the Italian town, the French label has landed in luxury destination Cernobbio, taking over a shop traditionally managed by Tessabit. This is a luxury retailer founded in 1953 by the Molteni family and currently operating more than a dozen stores on the shores of Lake Como, in addition to its e-commerce.

Running through Oct. 16, the Jacquemus 538-square-foot pop-up celebrates the launch of the second drop of “Été,” a capsule collection dedicated to summer. As reported, the project was introduced last month, when the first drop hit the shelves of Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills, as well as its e-commerce, exclusively.

The collection is an ode to the French Riviera, a recurrent source of inspiration for the designer, who grew up in the village of Bramejean in southern France, before moving to Paris and then launching his brand in 2009. 

The range hinges on reinterpretations of Jacquemus’ signature styles across both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and hats, offered in exclusive colorways such as canary yellow and natural earth tones.

Pieces of the “Été” capsule collection showcased at the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como.
Pieces of the “Été” capsule collection showcased at the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Courtesy of Jacquemus

The items stand out in the retail space, which is tinged with a charming retro vibe with its old-school wooden furniture and typical Italian mosaic flooring. Matching the statement jewelry pieces included in the collection, sun-shaped metal sculptures dominate the windows, which are framed with shutters covered in straw to further telegraph the summery spirit of the capsule.

It is intended that the “Été” project will involve a series of international locations, each offering a different selection. The names of the other cities that might take part in the activation are still under wraps.

Inside the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como.
Inside the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Courtesy of Jacquemus

This is not the first time the hip French brand has opened pop-ups in Italy. Last year, the Jacquemus 24/24 retail format inspired by automated convenience stores hit Milan during fashion week in February. A few months later, the brand also opened its first flagship in Paris’ Avenue Montaigne. 

Jewelry from the “Été” capsule collection showcased at the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como.
Jewelry from the “Été” capsule collection showcased at the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Courtesy of Jacquemus
