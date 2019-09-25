MEDITERRANEAN VIBE: Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has opened his second restaurant, Oursin.

Located on the second floor of the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées in Paris, Oursin, the French term for “sea urchin,” is operated in collaboration with Caviar Kaspia. It’s the fashion brand’s second partnership with the group after Citron, the café on the first floor of the department store.

Like its café counterpart, in keeping with Jacquemus’ fascination with everything Mediterranean, Oursin is inspired by sun-drenched coastal towns and features a stunning décor of white-washed walls in which thrifted ceramics are artfully displayed, lit by a huge bay window giving diners a stunning view of the Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

The menu, crafted by Septime and Clamato alumn Erica Archambault, features Mediterranean delicacies with a focus on fish and seafood. Think linguine with clams, sea urchin taramasalata, whole-roasted turbot and homemade squid-ink bread, imagined for the new space by Parisian boulangerie Sain.

“So happy to share with you our Mediterranean restaurant Oursin, the little brother of Citron,” Jacquemus wrote on Instagram. “So happy to work on the menu with the chef Erica Archambault, who previously worked at Septime, Clamato, La Cave de Septime and D’Une Île. See you there.”

Oursin is be open all week, Monday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.