×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Jacquemus Reveals Pink 2 Holiday Capsule, Including Collaborations With Artists, Designers and Brands

The French luxury brand worked with the likes of artists and brands to create its capsule collection.

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
A closer look at the kids collection from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

“Do you still like pink?”

Jacquemus asked, as the brand revealed its Pink 2 Holiday capsule on Tuesday. The collection includes several collaborations with artists, designers and brands to create items such as candles, stuffed animals, glass objects — and even a bike.

Other products include sparkling French spring water infused with CBD, hibiscus and zero sugar and a capsule collection of limited-edition iconic Jacquemus pieces for kids all in the color pink. The kids collection will be available for kids aged 3 to 10 years old, with the label’s classic box logo found on bucket hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more.

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
Stuffed animals and the e-bike from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma
Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
A closer look at the kids collection from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

Jacquemus worked with Belgian artist Ann Vincent; Dutch artist Boris de Beijer; French stuffed animal company BigStuffed; e-bike company VanMoof, and Chilled.

Every product is available exclusively on the official Jacquemus e-commerce site starting Nov. 30 and ranges from 20 euros to 350 euros. The price of the e-bike is available upon request.

Related Galleries

Last month, WWD learned that Jacquemus was in a beauty deal with Puig, the Spanish fragrance and fashion house renowned for its storytelling approach and brand-building prowess, according to market sources. It is understood the project is slated for introduction sometime in 2022.

Given the heat of the Jacquemus fashion business, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ fervent social media following and such famous devotees as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and the Hadid sisters, the designer’s foray into beauty is likely to attract widespread interest.

The French designer boasts nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, reminding them recently that he founded his brand in 2009 with a photo of an oval-shaped block of butter stamped with his logo.

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
The candle from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma
Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
The glass objects from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma
Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule
The Chilled spring water cans and stuffed animal from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

READ MORE HERE:

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Front Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021

Jacquemus to Open Flower Pop-up Store for a Week in Paris

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad