Jacquemus Reveals Pink 2 Holiday Capsule, Including Collaborations With Artists, Designers and Brands

“Do you still like pink?”

Jacquemus asked, as the brand revealed its Pink 2 Holiday capsule on Tuesday. The collection includes several collaborations with artists, designers and brands to create items such as candles, stuffed animals, glass objects — and even a bike.

Other products include sparkling French spring water infused with CBD, hibiscus and zero sugar and a capsule collection of limited-edition iconic Jacquemus pieces for kids all in the color pink. The kids collection will be available for kids aged 3 to 10 years old, with the label’s classic box logo found on bucket hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more.

Stuffed animals and the e-bike from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

A closer look at the kids collection from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

Jacquemus worked with Belgian artist Ann Vincent; Dutch artist Boris de Beijer; French stuffed animal company BigStuffed; e-bike company VanMoof, and Chilled.

Every product is available exclusively on the official Jacquemus e-commerce site starting Nov. 30 and ranges from 20 euros to 350 euros. The price of the e-bike is available upon request.

Last month, WWD learned that Jacquemus was in a beauty deal with Puig, the Spanish fragrance and fashion house renowned for its storytelling approach and brand-building prowess, according to market sources. It is understood the project is slated for introduction sometime in 2022.

Given the heat of the Jacquemus fashion business, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ fervent social media following and such famous devotees as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and the Hadid sisters, the designer’s foray into beauty is likely to attract widespread interest.

The French designer boasts nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, reminding them recently that he founded his brand in 2009 with a photo of an oval-shaped block of butter stamped with his logo.

The candle from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

The glass objects from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

The Chilled spring water cans and stuffed animal from the Jacquemus Pink 2 holiday capsule. Fumi Homma

READ MORE HERE:

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Front Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021

Jacquemus to Open Flower Pop-up Store for a Week in Paris