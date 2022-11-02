×
Jacquemus Is Returning to Paris for His Next Runway Show

His new collection will be unveiled on Dec. 12 at an undisclosed location.

Simon Porte Jacquemus
Simon Porte Jacquemus Courtesy of Jacquemus

PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA: After forays to a beach in Hawaii and the Camargue salt flats in southern France, Simon Porte Jacquemus will return to Paris for his next off-calendar runway show.

His coed collection for the Jacquemus label is set to be unveiled on Dec. 12 at an undisclosed location in the French capital, according to the house. While the designer was coy about details, it’s safe to assume the backdrop will be chosen for maximum impact on Instagram, where he counts 5.1 million followers.

Jacquemus deems his collections seasonless, but the delivery corresponds roughly with the spring 2023 fashion season.

Known for his sunny designs and Provençal aesthetic, he prefers to stage fashion shows outside the traditional fashion calendar, and in unexpected natural settings such as a crop of wheat or a rolling field of lavender. In Paris, he has also held shows in film and television studios and a concert hall, among other locations.

Thanks to its digital savvy, the French fashion house doubled its sales in 2021 and is on track to do the same in 2022. Winner of the WWD Honor for Best-Performing Fashion Company, Small Cap, it has a medium-term ambition of reaching 500 million euros in revenues by 2025, said chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan.

Jacquemus recently dipped a toe into physical retail by opening a temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, which became instantly Instagrammable thanks to its most unusual feature: a giant popcorn machine that invites customers to serve themselves via an arcade-style claw.

The brand recently unveiled a collaboration with Nike, citing such an enthusiastic consumer response, the website crashed.

