Jacquemus and Saks Release ‘Été’ Capsule

Jacquemus and Saks have teamed for a capsule collection, “Été” (French for summer) — unveiled just in time for the season ahead.

The line is available exclusively on Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jacquemus to launch this exclusive capsule collection and bring it to life in a big way at our Beverly Hills store,” Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, told WWD in a statement. “Jacquemus’ unique aesthetic and innovative approach to design have put the brand at the forefront of luxury fashion, and we know both our men’s and women’s customers will resonate with this limited-edition collection that exudes confidence and effortless elegance. At Saks, we always strive to deliver newness and fashion our customers can’t find anywhere else from the most sought-after names in luxury.”

Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills is showcasing a special Jacquemus window display and in-store installation. Created by design studio Perron-Roettinger, the store facade is up through May 3, while the in-store visuals are on view through May 18.

The limited-edition collection is an ode to the French Riviera — often a source of inspiration for designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who grew up in the small town of Mallemort in southern France. He offers both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, with handbags and hats, in canary yellow and his signature earth tones.

Saks fashion director Roopal Patel and Jacquemus chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan hosted a dinner at Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the launch. The event brought out Christine Quinn, Benito Skinner, Amelia Gray, Rickey Thompson and Bretman Rock.