NEW SEASON: Maintaining his tradition of showing outside the official Paris Fashion Week calendar, Simon Porte Jacquemus said Monday that he plans to unveil a coed collection on June 30 that will be available to buy immediately after the show.

The designer has not staged a runway event since his spring 2021 show in July 2020, held in a wheat field about an hour outside of Paris. He declined to disclose the location of the upcoming event, which marks the brand’s shift to a seasonless approach with a collection titled “La Montagne.”

“This particular year has encouraged us to be true to ourselves and we wanted to share with you a fashion moment. It will present our shift to a more adaptive, modern and flexible approach. Our goal is to maintain the momentum between our presentation and product availability,” the designer said in a statement.

“To us, this feels more relevant, more realistic. Our focus now is less seasonally specific. This collection will be available to purchase immediately following the show, with more releases to follow. True to our independent spirit, we want to embrace challenges as well as reinvention,” he added.

For the last four years, Jacquemus — who has 3.4 million followers on Instagram — has shown off-calendar around the June men’s season, guaranteeing maximum impact on social media. Paris Fashion Week for men’s collections is scheduled to run from June 22 to 27 with six physical shows, including Dior and Hermès.

Known for his Provençal aesthetic, Jacquemus staged his first joint women’s and men’s event in 2019 with a 10th anniversary show in a lavender field in the south of France. Last year’s show had extra resonance, as it was the only physical event of the summer following the cancellation of men’s fashion week due to COVID-19.

