Simon Porte Jacquemus gave the micro bag a new meaning at his fall 2019 show in Paris on Monday.

The designer, who frequently shows handbags on the smaller side, debuted at his ready-to-wear show an even smaller version of his “It” accessory — Le Saq Chiquito — in a size that looks fit for a doll.

Read the full review of the Jacquemus Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection here.

Jacquemus showed his signature accessory in hues of red, white and orange, some accented with larger straps to be worn as a crossbody bag. The designer also noted that he has sold “tens of thousands” of the micro bag since introducing the style. He had first debuted the bag on his Instagram ahead of the show, where he showed off how small the bag really is placed in the palm of his hand.

On the other end of the size spectrum, the designer also showed an oversize, color-blocked tote bag, which a model wore with a hot pink blazer and beige trousers.

Jacquemus also showed a number of other kitschy accessories, including earrings that resembled dinner napkins and had one model carrying a pair of blue heels attached to a gold strap.

Read more here:

Paris Fashion Week: Where to Shop, Eat and Workout Between Shows

Jacquemus Taps Chloe Wise for Spring 2019 Campaign

Paris Fashion Week Braves Challenges

WATCH: A Look Back to Spring 2019 Fashion Trends