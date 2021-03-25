FLEURS DE JACQUEMUS: Jacquemus is opening a pop-up flower shop in Paris for the sole purpose of selling bouquets — for a week.

“I have always dreamed of having a Jacquemus flower boutique,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus. The designer noted he was also interested in sharing something other than clothing in the current context. French officials last week announced a partial lockdown to stem surging coronavirus cases, ordering shops to shut across the country.

Priced at 30 euros a bouquet, bunches of ranunculus will be wrapped in fabrics from past collections, and sold exclusively online — available for pickup at the store, in click-and-collect fashion or delivered to locations in Paris. Situated in the city’s northern 18th arrondissement, the store’s exact address will be provided when online orders are made, to avoid too much traffic.

The store will be staffed by sales people from the brand’s shops — which are shut due to the lockdown measures.

The flowers come from Les Fleurs de Paul, run by the Abeille family in the south of France, who cultivate seasonal flowers. The digital communications agency Yoann & Marco was also involved with the project.

Pre-orders start March 26, and the store runs from March 27 to April 3.

The temporary shop comes at a time when brands are casting around for new ways to connect with consumers during the pandemic. Jacquemus, who has held fashion shows on a beach in the South of France and in a wheat field, has also been involved in the restaurant business — the designer opened a café and a restaurant, serving Mediterranean-style food, in the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées store.