PHYSICAL THERAPY: There will be a physical fashion show in France this summer after all. Simon Porte Jacquemus said on Wednesday he would stage a coed event on the evening of July 16 at a secret location near Paris for a select group of guests, while respecting social distancing rules.

“A year ago we decided to slow down our cycle by showing women’s wear and men’s wear together. This has allowed us to reduce the number of shows, share fabrics across both collections, and slow the pace for my team and partners,” Jacquemus said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“More than a creative choice, it’s a sustainable model we believe in and that works for us,” added the designer, revealing that the title of the collection would be “L’amour.”

Known for his oversize sun hats and clingy dresses, Jacquemus has made his summer fashion show an annual tradition, staging his first joint women’s and men’s event last year with a 10th anniversary show in a lavender field in the south of France.

With foreign editors and clients unable to travel because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, canceled the June edition of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Instead, brands are staging virtual presentations on a dedicated online platform from July 9 to 13.

For the last three years, Jacquemus — who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram — has shown off-calendar around the June men’s season, guaranteeing maximum impact on social media.

In 2017, he kicked off the OpenMyMed festival by staging a show on a soaring flat footbridge over the Mediterranean port of Marseille, and a year later he unveiled his first men’s collection on a secluded beach not far from that city.